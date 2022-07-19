SL vs PAK: Abdullah reaches his 5th half century

SL vs PAK: Has Yasir Shah produced ‘ball of the century’?
Yair dismissed Mendis with a stunning delivery. The event reminded the cricket...
SL vs PAK: Pakistan right-hand opener Abdullah Shafique played a fine inning as he scored his 5th half-century during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Fine innings from @imabd28 👏
The opening batter reaches his fifth Test half-century ✨#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/xpgLv3iUIi
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 19, 2022
He along with Imam-ul-Haq has scored a partnership of 87 so far.
In the 1st inning, Abdullah could only make 13 runs before he was dismissed by Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya.
Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.