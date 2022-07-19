Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Abdullah reaches his 5th half century

SL vs PAK: Abdullah reaches his 5th half century

Articles
SL vs PAK: Abdullah reaches his 5th half century

Abdullah Shafique playing a shot during the 2nd ining of the 1st test match against Sri Lanka – Twitter/PCB

SL vs PAK: Pakistan right-hand opener Abdullah Shafique played a fine inning as he scored his 5th half-century during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

He along with Imam-ul-Haq has scored a partnership of 87 so far.

In the 1st inning, Abdullah could only make 13 runs before he was dismissed by Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya.

Also Read

SL vs PAK: Has Yasir Shah produced ‘ball of the century’?
SL vs PAK: Has Yasir Shah produced ‘ball of the century’?

Yair dismissed Mendis with a stunning delivery. The event reminded the cricket...

