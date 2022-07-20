Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique scores 160 as Pakistan completes record chase of 342

SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique scores 160 as Pakistan completes record chase of 342

Articles
SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique scores 160 as Pakistan completes record chase of 342

Abdullah Shafique along with his man of the match trophy – Twitter/PCB

SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique scores 160 unbeaten as Pakistan completes the record chase of 342 to register a 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium.

Since his debut in 2021, the young batter has amassed 720 runs in just 6 matches at an average of 80.00, including 4 half-centuries and two tons.

The 22-year-old was named man of the match as he scored an unbeaten 160 off 408 balls including 7 fours and a maximum. PCB lauds the young batter after his heroic batting.

This also marks the 2nd highest successful chase by Pakistan in test cricket. In 2015, the Shahaeens completed the target of 377 against the same team in Pallekele. This was the highest chase the national team has done so far.

Here is a brief summary of the match:

With the 4-wicket victory, the Shaheens are now in the lead with the final match scheduled to begin on July 24 at the same venue.

