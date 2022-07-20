SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique scores 160 as Pakistan completes record chase of 342

Abdullah Shafique along with his man of the match trophy – Twitter/PCB

SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique scores 160 unbeaten as Pakistan completes the record chase of 342 to register a 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium.

Advertisement

Since his debut in 2021, the young batter has amassed 720 runs in just 6 matches at an average of 80.00, including 4 half-centuries and two tons.

The 22-year-old was named man of the match as he scored an unbeaten 160 off 408 balls including 7 fours and a maximum. PCB lauds the young batter after his heroic batting.

Runs: 1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣*

Balls: 4️⃣0️⃣8️⃣

Fours: 7️⃣

Advertisement The hero of Pakistan’s unforgettable chase, @imabd28 is player of the match for his marathon knock 🏆#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/QVSKceAQqQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 20, 2022

This also marks the 2nd highest successful chase by Pakistan in test cricket. In 2015, the Shahaeens completed the target of 377 against the same team in Pallekele. This was the highest chase the national team has done so far.

Here is a brief summary of the match:

Advertisement

A memorable triumph! 🙌 Pakistan defy the odds to pull off an incredible chase ✨#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/PnOdA4qUCU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 20, 2022

With the 4-wicket victory, the Shaheens are now in the lead with the final match scheduled to begin on July 24 at the same venue.

Advertisement

Also Read SL vs PAK: Has Yasir Shah produced ‘ball of the century’? Yair dismissed Mendis with a stunning delivery. The event reminded the cricket...