SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique stands firm as Pakistan requires 44 to win

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 19, 2022 – AFP

Pakistan started the final day of the 5th Test match with full force as Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan posted a 71-run stand.

Abdullah helped Pakistan reach a total of 298 with 44 more runs to win in 61.3 overs ahead of lunch.

However, this was not for so long as Sri Lanka’s Prabhat Jayasuriya crumbled the top order. He claimed 4 wickets so far with the last of debutant Salman Ali Agha, who only managed to score 13 runs. Before, Rizwan was dismissed by Jayasuriya after he scored 40 runs.

The left-arm leg spinner is on the brink of achieving his fourth back-to-back 5-wicket hauls. He took 12 wickets in the last week’s Test against Australia, with 6 wickets in each inning.

Abdullah Shafique is confident that Pakistan can win as he stands firm with 139 runs, which is now the highest runs of his Test career since his debut in 2021.

On this Day: Fakhar Zaman scored 1st double ton for Pakistan
On this Day: Fakhar Zaman scored 1st double ton for Pakistan

Fakhar became the first Pakistani batsman to score a double century.

