SL vs PAK: Has Yasir Shah produced ‘ball of the century’?

Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah delivered a ‘Ball of the Century’ that stunned Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis.
While the late, great Shane Warne arguably bowled the ‘Ball of the Century’ in the 20th century, Pakistan veteran Yasir Shah has staked a claim to achieving the same in the 21st century after his peach of delivery against Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Galle on Monday.
Yasir produced his own moment of brilliance when he clean bowled the in-form Sri Lankan right-hander Kusal Mendis with a leg-spin delivery that was flawless.
Yasir’s delivery pitched outside leg stump before turning quickly to the left and striking the top of Mendis’ off-stump, in a manner reminiscent of Warne’s efforts in Manchester 29 years ago.
Commentators instantly drew parallels to Warne’s miraculous delivery that dismissed England veteran Mike Gatting during the first Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993.
Although it will be tough to exceed Warne’s magnificent delivery, Yasir came close by producing a delivery that will be talked about for years to come.
However, the question still remains: “Just 22 years in, but do you think this will be the ball of the century?” PAC tweeted with a clip of the moment.
Just 22 years in, but do you think this will be the ball of the century❓ 🤔#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/6hlg0M88pl
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 18, 2022
