Edition: English
SL vs PAK: Match delayed due to rain as Pakistan need 11 more to win

Articles
Rains delays the match as Pakistan requires 11 runs, while Sri Lanka requires 4 wickets to win – Twitter/PCB

SL vs PAK: The second session of the final day between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been halted due to rain.

Ahead of rain, Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique scored his career’s highest runs after he crossed the 150-run mark. This is just his 6th Test match and he has amassed 714 runs including this match.

Prabath Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner, has already taken four wickets for the hosts and is on the verge of achieving the rare achievement of four consecutive five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.

Pakistan is only 11 runs away from clinching the victory. The Shaheens lost the recently completed Test series against Australia on home soil by 1-0.

