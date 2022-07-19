SL vs PAK: Pakistan 68-0 ahead of lunch as Shafique, Imam made solid start

Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (L) and Abdullah Shafique run between the wickets during the fourth day of play of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 19, 2022 – AFP

Pakistan scores 68 runs ahead of lunch.

Abdullah and Iman started solid.

Pakistan is looking to win the match.

Advertisement

SL vs PAK: The 1st Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has entered its final phase with the Shaheens chasing the target of 342.

The opening pair of Imam-ul-Haq (25 unbeaten) and Abdullah Shafique (41 unbeaten) has made a stand of 68 runs.

Solid start to the chase 👊 Pakistan go to lunch with 68 runs on the board with no wicket lost 🍽️#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/uRjdyQ0wHO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 19, 2022

Advertisement

On day 3, Sri Lanka’s Danesh Chandimal and Kusal Medis helped the Lions level up the score above 300. Chandimal remained unbeaten at 94 as Sri Lanka posted a target of 342 for the visitors.

Left-arm all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz achieved a milestone after taking a maiden 5-wicket haul in international cricket.

Veteran spin bowler Yasir Shah was the highlight of the day after he bowled a unique ball which was later dubbed the “ball of the century.” He took 3 wickets in the 2nd inning.

Pakistan is looking to win the match and ultimately the series to climb up the ranks in the ICC World Test Championship.

Shaheens are at number 4 while the hosts are at number 3.

Advertisement

Also Read SL vs PAK: Has Yasir Shah produced ‘ball of the century’? Yair dismissed Mendis with a stunning delivery. The event reminded the cricket...