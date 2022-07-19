Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi undergoes MRI after injury scare

SL vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi undergoes MRI after injury scare

Articles
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi undergoes MRI after injury scare

Pakistan’s left-arm quicjk Shaheen Shah Afridi

Advertisement
  • Shaheen suffers from leg pain.
  • He was injured on day 3.
  • He underwent an MRI scan as per team management’s order.
Advertisement

On Tuesday, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi underwent Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) after suffering leg pain.

Afridi reportedly suffered leg pain on day three of the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Afridi, who had taken four wickets in the previous innings, was only able to bowl seven overs in the second innings and was forced to leave the field due to injury.

After cold treatment failed to alleviate Shaheen’s agony, team management decided to order an MRI.

Pakistan was expected to chase 342 runs against Sri Lanka in order to win the first Test of the ongoing two-match series.

Also Read

Shaheen Shah Afridi claims fourth spots in ODI, Test bowling rankings
Shaheen Shah Afridi claims fourth spots in ODI, Test bowling rankings

Shaheen rises to the fourth rank in the Test and ODI. Cummins...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Blazers defeated Grizzlies as Damian scores 42 points
Blazers defeated Grizzlies as Damian scores 42 points
Michael Chandler to challenge Conor McGregor in The Ultimate Fighter
Michael Chandler to challenge Conor McGregor in The Ultimate Fighter
PSL Schedule 2023 - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Fixtures 2023, Time table, Venue, Teams
PSL Schedule 2023 - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Fixtures 2023, Time table, Venue, Teams
Pakistan defeated India 12-1 in a friendly baseball match
Pakistan defeated India 12-1 in a friendly baseball match
PFF making efforts for national men's side to play friendlies
PFF making efforts for national men's side to play friendlies
Raja says
Raja says "Arthur's appointment is futile exercise and will massively backfire”
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story