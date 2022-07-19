SL vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi undergoes MRI after injury scare

Shaheen suffers from leg pain.

He was injured on day 3.

He underwent an MRI scan as per team management’s order.

On Tuesday, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi underwent Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) after suffering leg pain.

Afridi reportedly suffered leg pain on day three of the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Afridi, who had taken four wickets in the previous innings, was only able to bowl seven overs in the second innings and was forced to leave the field due to injury.

After cold treatment failed to alleviate Shaheen’s agony, team management decided to order an MRI.

Pakistan was expected to chase 342 runs against Sri Lanka in order to win the first Test of the ongoing two-match series.

