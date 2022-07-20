WTC rankings: Pakistan climbs rank after thrashing Sri Lanka by 4 wickets

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique celebrates after Pakistan won by 4 wickets at the end of the final day of play of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle – AFP

Pakistan attains 3rd spot in WTC rankings.

The national team won the 1st Test against Sri Lanka.

They need to win the last Test to retain the 3rd spot.

WTC rankings: Pakistan has climbed into third place in the ICC World Test Championship point rankings with their victory over Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

Abdullah Shafique’s magnificent undefeated century allowed the visitors to complete a successful run chase in Galle and grab a 1-0 series lead.

As a consequence of its victory at Galle International Stadium, Pakistan has supplanted Sri Lanka in the top three of the ICC World Test Championship points table. The group led by Babar Azam is currently in third place with 58.33% of the vote.

Before this match, Pakistan was ranked fourth in the standings. With their fourth victory in the current WTC cycle, they added 12 points to their total, increasing it to 56.

In the WTC cycle, each match is worth 12 points, so Pakistan have amassed 56 of a possible 96 points in eight matches.

However, Sri Lanka has dropped from third to sixth in the WTC points rankings. The islanders were not awarded any points for their defeat.

Through nine matches, they have earned 52 of 108 potential points, for a points percentage of 48.15.

Galle will host the second Test of the series this coming Sunday. If Pakistan succeeds in this match, they would increase their points percentage to 63 and strengthen their hold on the third position.

If Sri Lanka were to win the second Test, they would regain third place, while Pakistan would fall to fifth.

