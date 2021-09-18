Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated that he will not apologise for asking more fans to attend the game

Pep Guardiola has stated that he will not apologize for encouraging more Manchester City fans to attend the club’s Premier League match against Southampton.

The City boss stated that he “would like more people” to attend the Saints’ visit to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Guardiola has claimed that his statements were misread, despite the fact that his request drew condemnation from the club’s supporters.

“Did I mention after the game that I was dissatisfied that the stadium was not full?” he said on Friday.

“An interpretation is an interpretation,” says the author. I’m not going to apologize for anything. I remember how difficult last season was, so we agree to do something fun on Saturday.

“It doesn’t matter how many come, I enjoy them. After five seasons they misunderstand me. I won’t apologize.”

Guardiola’s request for more home fans is “uncalled for.”

City’s Champions League home games have tended to have fewer attendances than Premier League games.

The Etihad Stadium has a capacity of almost 55,000 people, and the crowd versus RB Leipzig on Wednesday was 38,062, with the away section nearly empty.

City’s first two home league games of the season, against Norwich (51,437) and Arsenal (52,276), drew close to capacity crowds.

‘If it’s a problem for fans, I will step aside’

Guardiola’s comments after the Leipzig game were described as “disappointing and uncalled for” by a leading City fan group on Thursday.

“It’s not true; our attendances are generally excellent,” Kevin Parker, general secretary of City’s official supporters’ club, stated.

“He [Guardiola] doesn’t understand how difficult it is for some people to get to a game on a Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.”

Guardiola, on the other hand, was adamant that he would never criticize City fans for being unable to attend games.

“I am entirely grateful for the support that we had against Leipzig,” said the 50-year-old, who celebrated his 300th game in charge with a 6-3 victory over the Bundesliga side in their Champions League opener.

“I always say that if guys want to come, we will be extremely grateful because I know how difficult the game will be and how much we will need our people.

“I never sit here and wonder why no one comes. If you are unable to attend, please do not.

“If it causes a problem for fans, I will step down. I give it my all from the start. I enjoy playing in front of my fans at the Etihad… my intentions are to be a part of something, to do it together.”