Arsenal unveils new official away kit for 2022-23 season

Arsenal unveils their new away kit for 2022-23 season – Twitter/Arsenal

Arsenal have introduced the black and gold blended kit for the first time.

The kit is a tribute to Gunner’s former fans.

Mack says the jersey is strength, solidarity and pride for him.

Advertisement

Arsenal unveils their official away kit for the 2022-23 season, which was created to honour the club’s “Little Islingtons” in the United States and around the world.

Back in black ♣️ Introducing The Arsenal x @adidasfootball 22/23 Away Kit 😎 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 18, 2022

Advertisement

The distinctive new shirt blends black and gold for the first time in Arsenal’s history, and has an all-encompassing AFC logo inspired by the club lettering seen by fans on their way to Emirates Stadium on matchdays.

The kit is a salute to the Gunners’ foreign fans, affectionately known as the “Little Islingtons,” and has significant ties to the Black Lives Matter movement via Aston Mack, founder of the Orlando Freedom Fighters.

There are Little Islingtons everywhere 🌍 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 18, 2022

Advertisement

Mack wore an Arsenal shirt during a BLM demonstration in July 2020, and he has spoken of his connection to the new strip, “As a proud Orlando Gooner, to me, the Arsenal jersey means strength, solidarity and pride.

“When I wear the jersey, it takes me to another world. I feel protected, I feel connected, I feel part of a bigger community. I’m proud of Arsenal for presenting what our jersey means to people like me.

“It’s more than a jersey, it’s a representation of home and family, no matter where we’re from or where we live.”

Also Read Jesus: Arsenal sign striker from Manchester City Stockpile have marked Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. From Manchester City on a...