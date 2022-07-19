WATCH: Chelsea star Kai Havertz misses goal but lands in incredible place

Chelsea midfielders Kante & Loftus-Cheek to skip US tour
N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not be travelling with Chelsea on...
On Sunday, Chelsea star Kai Havertz misses a goal in a friendly match against Club America, but his shot ended up in the bin behind the goal.
Kai Havertz may have missed the goal, but he hit the bin 🗑 pic.twitter.com/7wNmTKuwGw
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 18, 2022
Conor Gallagher put the German through on goal with a through ball.
Havertz then widened his stance in an attempt to find the far corner, but his shot soared over the crossbar.
The ball then struck the stand and landed in a bin.
A bystander took two surprised looks before retrieving the ball.
Chelsea won the game by 2-1 against Club America. The game was supposed to be friendly but it turned out to be not.
