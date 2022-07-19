Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WATCH: Chelsea star Kai Havertz misses goal but lands in incredible place

WATCH: Chelsea star Kai Havertz misses goal but lands in incredible place

Articles
Advertisement
WATCH: Chelsea star Kai Havertz misses goal but lands in incredible place

Screengrabs from a video shared by ESPN FC

Advertisement
  • Havertz scores the goal but not in the nets.
  • The ball flew into the bin behind the goal.
  • Chelsea won the match against Clun America.
Advertisement

On Sunday, Chelsea star Kai Havertz misses a goal in a friendly match against Club America, but his shot ended up in the bin behind the goal.

Conor Gallagher put the German through on goal with a through ball.

Advertisement

Havertz then widened his stance in an attempt to find the far corner, but his shot soared over the crossbar.

The ball then struck the stand and landed in a bin.

A bystander took two surprised looks before retrieving the ball.

Chelsea won the game by 2-1 against Club America. The game was supposed to be friendly but it turned out to be not.

Also Read

Chelsea midfielders Kante & Loftus-Cheek to skip US tour
Chelsea midfielders Kante & Loftus-Cheek to skip US tour

N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not be travelling with Chelsea on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Football News, Sports News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story