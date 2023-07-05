Steven Gerrard Appointed Head Coach Of Saudi Franchise Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard, a former Liverpool legend, has changed his mind and agreed to become the head coach of Saudi Pro League team Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Ettihad made the announcement in a tweet that read, Where legends are found. We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach.” Although Gerrard had previously distanced himself from the position, it now seems that he has changed his mind. With this move, Gerrard will now be added to the expanding list of well-known football players who have recently moved to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ettifaq, who under the direction of Antonio Cazorla placed eighth in the league previous season, will be striving for improved play under Gerrard’s direction. With the Public Investment Fund of the nation’s intervention, which has assumed control of four clubs, except Al-Ettifaq, the Saudi Pro League has seen a boost in quality.

Due to the league’s growing popularity, it has drawn well-known players, which has raised the level of competition and excitement in domestic football.

After ending his stellar playing career in 2018, Gerrard started his managerial career at Rangers. With Rangers, he was successful, taking home the Scottish Premiership in the 2020–21 campaign.

Advertisement

In November of the same year, he did, however, transfer to Aston Villa. Gerrard had a strong start at Villa Park but struggled to maintain regular results, winning only 13 of his final 40 games. After assuming control, Unai Emery led the group to a successful conclusion, securing European qualification with a seventh-place finish in the standings.

Since leaving Villa in October, Steven Gerrard has remained unemployed as a manager. With his decision to join Al-Ettifaq, the 43-year-old begins a new chapter in his coaching career and has the chance to make an impact on the Saudi Pro League, which is quickly changing.

In the league, Gerrard will run into well-known players like Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. Marcelo Brozovic, a midfielder who just signed a three-year contract with Al-Nassr after leaving Internazionale in a move worth roughly £17.5 million, has also been drawn to the league by its attraction.

A growing desire to increase the league’s visibility and competitiveness on the world stage is seen in the influx of famous football talent into Saudi Arabia’s domestic league as it advances in its development.