CBC sports will broadcast the Canadian Hockey League
The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced a multi-platform, multi-year broadcast agreement with the network.
President of the Canadian Hockey League Dan Mackenzie said, “The 2021-22 season promises to bring plenty of excitement due in part to our new broadcast partnership with the CBC, an iconic Canadian brand. We look forward to partnering with the CBC to deliver the best of the CHL to our great fans from coast to coast.”
In 2022, the Memorial Cup will feature the champions of each affiliated CHL team, as well as a host team, in a season-ending competition.
CBC’s Executive Director of Sports and Olympics, Chris Wilson, said, “We’re proud to partner with the CHL and we’re looking forward to sharing the excitement of Canadian major junior hockey with fans across the country this fall. We’re committed to engaging our audiences on a regional and public level, and this partnership with the CHL helps to further that commitment by providing fans more opportunities to cheer on their local team.
