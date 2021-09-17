MM Somaya says HI has done incredible work for Indian hockey

MM Somaya, the captain of India’s men’s hockey team, was a mainstay in the successful India of the 1980s. Somaya made his Olympic debut in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, where India won its eighth Olympic gold medal.

He then went on to play a key part in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, and then captain the national squad in the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Somaya spoke fondly about the tight-knit group of players on the Indian team during his era while appearing as a guest on Hockey Te Charcha, a podcast series started by Hockey India.

“Many of us in the Olympic gold medal-winning team of 1980 also went on to play together in the team four years later in the Los Angeles Olympics. There were special players like Zafar Iqbal, Charanjit Kumar, and Ravinder pal Singh. All of us played two Olympics together, but further, Merwyn Fernandes, Mohammad Shahid, and I played together in three (Olympic games), from 1980 all the way to1988.”

“We formed a special bond in the core group of the team in those years and shared a lot of memories together. We would look forward to not only the national team’s training camp and matches, but also spending time off the field together, as they were really fun times” MM Somaya said on Hockey Te Charchaa.”