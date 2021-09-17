Rani, the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, rallies behind vandana katariya

Rani Rampal, the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, rallied around her teammate Vandana Katariya, whose family has been exposed to casteist abuses. After India’s loss to Argentina in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, the 29-year-old striker’s family in Roshnabad, Haridwar, had to bear the insults.

“speaking up on behalf of her team during a virtual press conference, Rani said, it is such a bad thing to have happened. We give our all, make a lot of sacrifices and struggle for the country. Stop all these things like discriminating on religion, casteism because we work above all these things.”

She added, “What’s happening with families like Vandana’s is very shameful. We come from different regions and religions but please stop all this discrimination. When we play, we only think about the country. We give blood, sweat, and tears for that flag.”

“But there are also nice people who have given us so much love and respect even though we didn’t win a medal. I have never experienced so much love and respect in my long career. This is happening for the first time. I am seeing this for the first time.”