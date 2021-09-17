There is a moment in Tokyo helped us to stay in the country

Udita a defender for the Indian women’s hockey team, believes that living in the moment helped his team recover from a string of losses in the opening stages of the Tokyo Olympics and goes on to write history. After beating Australia in the quarterfinals, India came fourth in Tokyo.

Udita stated in a statement posted by Hockey India. “I think staying in the present moment was the biggest reason why we could bounce back after facing three losses in the opening matches. It also helped us beat a strong team like Australia in the quarterfinal and eventually script in Tokyo.”

In response to a question on her Olympic experience, the 23-year-old added. “As a youngster, we have learned so much from this historic campaign. We got to learn how to deal with massive pressure at the biggest of stages, and we also learned how staying in the present moment can help you do wonders.”