Vivek Sagar prasad on being nominated for the FIH honour: ‘I am overwhelmed’

Tahir Yameen

17th Sep, 2021. 10:19 pm
Vivek Sagar

Vivek Sagar Prasad, a midfielder for the Indian men’s hockey team, thinks it’s surreal to be nominated for the FIH young star of the year award for the second time in his career, after winning it in the 2019-20 season. Prasad was a member of the team that won a record bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics previous this month. This was the team’s first Olympic medal in over four decades.

“I never imagined this would happen again. It’s a surreal feeling to have been nominated for the second time in the same category FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards” In a release published by Hockey India, complimented who is one of the six shortlisted players.

“I got to know this late in the night when I saw texts from my friends congratulating me for this. To be honest, it’s really overwhelming.”

In a release published by Hockey India, complimented who is one of the six shortlisted players.

“They have helped me play my natural game without any fear and pressure, and that is the biggest reason behind why I could win the 2019 FIH rising Star of the year Award and also stand a chance to win the accolade for the second time.”

He said, “I still can’t believe I was part of the Olympic medal-winning team. It’s a dream of every athlete, and I am really blessed to be able to live this dream at the age of 21.”

Adsence 300X250

Read More

7 hours ago
MM Somaya says HI has done incredible work for Indian hockey

MM Somaya, the captain of India's men's hockey team, was a mainstay...
9 hours ago
Due to COVID-19, Aus withdraws from the junior men's hockey world championships in Ind and the Pro League

Due to COVID-19-related government travel restrictions, Australia withdrew from numerous forthcoming FIH...
10 hours ago
Rani, the captain of the Indian women's hockey team, rallies behind vandana katariya

Rani Rampal, the captain of the Indian women's hockey team, rallied around...
11 hours ago
There is a moment in Tokyo helped us to stay in the country

Udita a defender for the Indian women's hockey team, believes that living...
12 hours ago
CBC sports will broadcast the Canadian Hockey League

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced a multi-platform, multi-year broadcast agreement with...
2 days ago
National Women’s Hockey Championship suspends

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has suspended the first Chief Minister Punjab...