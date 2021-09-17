Vivek Sagar prasad on being nominated for the FIH honour: ‘I am overwhelmed’
Vivek Sagar Prasad, a midfielder for the Indian men’s hockey team, thinks it’s surreal to be nominated for the FIH young star of the year award for the second time in his career, after winning it in the 2019-20 season. Prasad was a member of the team that won a record bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics previous this month. This was the team’s first Olympic medal in over four decades.
“I never imagined this would happen again. It’s a surreal feeling to have been nominated for the second time in the same category FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards” In a release published by Hockey India, complimented who is one of the six shortlisted players.
“I got to know this late in the night when I saw texts from my friends congratulating me for this. To be honest, it’s really overwhelming.”
“They have helped me play my natural game without any fear and pressure, and that is the biggest reason behind why I could win the 2019 FIH rising Star of the year Award and also stand a chance to win the accolade for the second time.”
He said, “I still can’t believe I was part of the Olympic medal-winning team. It’s a dream of every athlete, and I am really blessed to be able to live this dream at the age of 21.”
