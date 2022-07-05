July 4th shooting that ruined Philadelphia’s fireworks display

It wasn’t the only birthday celebration in the country that was ruined by gunfire on Monday.

A shooter from a rooftop opened fire on dozens of people at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six.

it was unclear whether the shooting in Philadelphia was intentional or accidental.

A shooting broke out at the Welcome America event on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Independence Day, wounding two police officers and scattering crowds.

When the shots rang out around 9:45 p.m., right after the musical performances ended and the light show began, thousands gathered near Eakins Oval at the foot of the Philadelphia Art Museum to watch the fireworks.

Guns are easily obtained, and shootings are all too common in Philadelphia. Earlier Monday, a road rage incident at 2nd and Market streets resulted in a shooting. So far this year, the city has recorded at least 1,176 shootings, a 4 percent increase over last year’s record-breaking pace.

Because of the Illinois attack, police patrols had already been increased for the Monday night concert, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who briefed the media alongside Mayor Jim Kenney shortly after midnight.

“We’re the most armed country in world history and we’re one of the least safest,” Kenney said, per 6ABC. “Until Americans decide that they want to give up the guns and give up the opportunity to get guns, we’re gonna have this problem.”

Where did the shooting take place?

According to Fox 29, the officers were shot while standing in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, between the steps and the Ferris wheel set up at Eakins Oval.

The shooting took place in the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street, which is the formal name for the street that wraps around the steps and heads southwest across the Schuylkill River.