Edition: English
Sania Mirza’s victory celebration for India’s win: WATCH

Sania Mirza’s victory celebration for India’s win: WATCH

  • Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis player, released a video on social media after the tense encounter between India and Pakistan’s match between the two arch-rivals
  • It served as the tournament’s first match of the T20 World Cup

Using Instagram, Mirza—who is wed to former Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Malik—shared a video of her and her family watching the match between the two nations while they were sat in a room.

“Tag your match crew!!! Different stages of the match today,” she wrote in her caption accompanied by multiple crying emojis.

Sania was initially seen in the video supporting Indian bowlers as Pakistan was batting on the field. The feelings of Sania and her family changed as the Pakistani hitters smashed fours and sixes throughout the innings.

 

Sania was overheard remarking, “If anybody can do it, it’s these two,” in reference to India’s outstanding batting partnership between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, which helped the Blue Shirts to victory.

Sania and her family could be seen enjoying India’s triumph over Pakistan toward the end of the video.

India defeated Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, by a margin of four wickets.

