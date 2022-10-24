Advertisement
Edition: English
Shan Masood names two players to watch out in the T20 World Cup

Articles
Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood is all set to tie the knot on this date

In addition to the self-assurance displayed by the team, the supporters are hoping to witness an exciting game during the important encounter. Take a look below to get an idea of which players the fan should keep an eye on for potentially entertaining performances.

Shan Masood, who bats at the top of Pakistan’s batting order, expressed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) his hope that the young pacer Naseem Shah will one day “rub shoulders” with the likes of top Pakistani pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are among the best Pakistani pacers.

Shan expressed his desire for Haider Ali to do well in the batting department and live up to the high expectations that all Pakistani supporters have for him.

Watch the ICC’s highlight reel on Instagram here:

