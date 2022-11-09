Pakistan vs New Zealand: Babar and Rizwan score a century after 15 T20I games

After 15 matches, Pakistan’s opening batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored a combined century against New Zealand in the T20 semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan’s 153-run chase against the Black Caps got off to a great start thanks to their opening pair.

Rizwan and Babar had previously scored 100 runs together while playing England at home.

For the sixteenth time, the captain has scored a joint century. The combined century of Babar and Rizwan is their ninth.

With the players Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Haris Sohail, and Muhammad Hafeez, Babar has formed century ties.

Babar and Rizwan are the first team to amass 2,500 runs together.