Andy Murray begins against Ugo Humbert in Metz

At the Moselle Open in Metz, former champions in a strong field, upcoming talent, and home favourites will battle, with the draw promising some exciting matches at the ATP 250 indoor-hard event.

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland is the first seed in the draw and will face either French wild card Lucas Pouille, who won the event in 2016, or a qualifier in his quest for his third tour-level prize of the season. In the quarter-finals, the 24-year-old might meet Andy Murray, the former World No. 1.

All you need to know about tennis tournament in Metz, France

Former champions and established names will compete in the Moselle Open, an ATP 250 indoor-hard event in Metz, in northern France.

Hubert Hurkacz, the Miami champion, will lead the field, while Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta will be seeking his third ATP Tour title of the season and first hard title.

Andy Murray, the former World No. 1, will compete after accepting a wild card, and Ugo Humbert will lead French aspirations on home ground, alongside four-time champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and 2009 winner Gael Monfils.