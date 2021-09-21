Laslo Djere moves through in Nur-Sultan

Laslo Djere beat Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Astana Open in Nur-Sultan on Monday, snapping a four-match losing streak.

The seventh seed was making his ATP 250 debut and had to battle Galan, rebounding from a set down in the second before regaining momentum in the third to win in two hours and 17 minutes.

“I am very happy I won here,” Djere said. “I am really tired and I was really really nervous, especially at the end. I just wanted to win. I was playing a bit stiff. I had a huge desire to win the match and it was a huge fight until the last point.”

The World No. 49 will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti or Australian qualifier Marc Polmans in his next match. Djere reached the final on clay in Cagliari earlier this year, before reaching the semi-finals in Hamburg and Gstaad.

In other action, Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan defeated Andreas Seppi of Italy 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-1 in two hours and 59 minutes to win his first tour-level match. In the second round, the World No. 280 will face qualifier Elias Ymer or Winston-Salem champion Ilya Ivashka.

Miomir Kecmanovic won his first match since the Tokyo Olympics in July, defeating Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-2.

The World No. 60 broke four times to advance after 83 minutes and will next play second seed Alexander Bublik.

“It feels great, especially since I haven’t really won anything recently, so it feels great to get a win against such a dangerous player,” Kecmanovic said. “It is not fun when you have a losing streak so I am definitely happy that I was able to come out on top. I played solid the whole match. I didn’t make many mistakes.”