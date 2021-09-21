Lorenzo Sonego’s career-best season continues
Lorenzo Sonego’s career-best season continued at the Moselle Open on Monday, when he defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-2 to gain his 25th tour-level win of the year and move to the second round in Met
After 73 minutes, the Italian, who was playing for the first time since a first-round exit at the US Open three weeks ago, hit with consistent depth and won 73% (19/26) of his first-serve points to advance.
“I was really focused today,” Sonego said in his on-court interivew.
“Marton is a great player and it was a tough match today. I liked my tennis and I am really happy. I am confident because this year has been my best. I am now No. 24 in the world, which is my best ranking. I have played my best tennis this year.”
Sonego has now levelled his ATPHead2Head Series with Fucsovics at 2-2 and will next face Danish qualifier Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune or a lucky loser.
In April, the World No. 24 won his second ATP Tour championship in Cagliari, before progressing to the final in Eastbourne on grass. The 26-year-previous best season came in 2019, when he won 20 times on the tour.
Fucsovics, who was contesting his third main draw in Metz, dvanced to his first ATP 500 final in Rotterdam in March and enjoyed a run to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July.
