Tennis United: Murray, Mattek-Sands discuss the secrets to doubles

According to Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, strong communication and understanding as a team are key foundations for success on the doubles court.

The pair has won 16 major doubles titles together, and in episode three of Tennis United, they got down together to discuss tactics, season goals, and the difficulty of changing partners.

“I always want to be in a stable partnership because to have that continuity and direction, the easier it is to build that partnership,” Murray said. “The success of the team is how much you can come together.”

“The biggest thing when I am picking someone to play with is how I vibe with them on an energy and communication level,” Mattek-Sands said. “No matter what then, if you are down and out you can always give yourself a second chance at any point in the match if you are at least communicating.”

The ATP and WTA are teaming again in 2021 for Tennis United: CrossCourt, a continuation of the award-winning digital series of content first released during the 2020 suspended season. Since the two Tours joined their marketing operations earlier this year, the reimagined project is the first significant co-branded initiative to appear.

Tennis United: CrossCourt takes viewers inside the scenes of the Tour with a series of one-on-one discussions with the stars of ATP and WTA. Players explore a variety of mostly unexplored issues from within and outside sport in eight short-format episodes, giving audiences a raw perspective on the experiences, pressures, and privileges that make up life in professional sports.