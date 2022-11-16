Rafael Nadal’s elimination from the ATP Finals following his defeat in Turin to Felix Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal’s chances of winning his first ATP Finals championship are finished

He was eliminated from the competition during the group stage

After losing to American Taylor Fritz in the first round of the Turin tournament, he was defeated 6-3, 6-4 by Felix Auger-Aliassime

Due to the 36-year-departure, old’s Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will end 2022 as the top athlete in the world.

Tuesday, Casper Ruud of Norway needed to defeat Fritz in just one set to take out Nadal.

Ruud, who had already defeated Auger-Aliassime, prevailed over Fritz with a score of 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), and currently leads the Green Group after two victories.

Nadal remarked, “I don’t think I forget how to play tennis or how to be mentally strong enough.

“I just need to get back all these good vibes, all this self-assurance, all this strong mentality that I need to reach where I want to be,” the speaker said.

“I’m not sure if I will ever achieve that level again. But I am certain that I will die for it, and I have no doubts about it.

The youngest-ever year-end world number one, 19-year-old Alcaraz, who won the US Open in September, is unable to play in Turin due to an injury.

Since the US Open, Nadal has now lost four straight games.

In the meantime, British players Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram, who successfully defended their US Open championship this year, defeated Finns Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in the men’s doubles match 7-5, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday, while Novak Djokovic will play Andrey Rublev in his second match of the Finals. Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas in their opening set.

