At Wimbledon’s Centre Court, five-time champion Venus Williams’ record-breaking 24th appearance came to an end after she lost to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the first round.

Although she battled her opponent bravely, the 43-year-old American, who was once unquestionably crowned queen of Centre Court, was unable to conjure the old magic and ultimately lost 6-4, 6-3.

Williams fought hard to take the first two games of the match. The situation took a dramatic turn, though, as she stumbled on the grass while clutching her right knee, alarming the onlookers. Despite receiving medical assistance, the tough veteran decided to continue fighting, displaying her unflinching determination.

“I’m proud of my efforts, and I gave it my all out there. It’s tough when you can’t perform at your best physically, but I never back down from a challenge,” Williams remarked after the match.

The American icon was defeated by Svitolina’s aggressive play and reliable form despite her valiant effort. Williams’ service was broken many times by the Ukrainian, who advanced to the semi-finals in 2019. She also won the opening set 6-4.

“The atmosphere was incredible, and I knew I had to stay focused and execute my game plan. Venus is a legend, and defeating her at Wimbledon is an honor,” Svitolina said, praising her opponent.

Williams struggled as the second set progressed because she fell behind early on and had a break. The Centre Court crowd surged behind the American veteran, supporting her wholeheartedly as they recognized they were in the midst of history.

Svitolina served for the match in the eighth game amidst fierce competition. Williams, despite her injuries, demonstrated her illustrious fortitude and came back, giving rise to a fleeting hope for a remarkable return. Svitolina, who had maintained her composure, broke Williams once again and won the second set 6-3 to win the match.

“Venus pushed me to my limits today, and it was a challenge to close out the match. I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete against such a tennis legend,” Svitolina stated, paying tribute to her resilient opponent.

The crowd rose to their feet and gave Williams a standing ovation as she exited the revered grounds of Centre Court. Williams has been a fixture at Wimbledon for more than 20 years. Williams said goodbye to the championship for this year with one more wave to the audience.

The Ukrainian’s victory serves as a reminder of the sport’s unrelenting quest for excellence, while Venus Williams’ legacy endures as a constant reminder of her immeasurable influence on tennis history.