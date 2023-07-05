Novak Djokovic Defeats Pedro Cachin In Rain-hit Match In Wimbledon 2023

- Novak Djokovic defeated Pedro Cachin in straight sets.
- Nick Kyrgios retired from Wimbledon due to a wrist injury.
- Casper Ruud easily defeated Laurent Lokoli in men’s singles.
Following a weather delay in London, Novak Djokovic defeated Argentinean Pedro Cachin in straight sets to start his Wimbledon title defense on Monday.
On Centre Court, the four-time reigning champion defeated the Argentine with scores of 6-3, 6-3, and 7-6 (7-4) despite an hour and a half of delay.
Djokovic entered the field at one point and was seen using a towel to dry the grass. The match resumed, though, and world no. 2 triumphed as predicted.
It should be mentioned that the Serbian won his record-tying 29th straight match at Wimbledon and hasn’t lost there since 2016, which is a span of 2182 days.
Casper Ruud, who finished second at Roland Garros last month, easily defeated Frenchman Laurent Lokoli in a men’s singles match by scores of 6-1, 7-5, 6-4, and 6-3. On July 5, he will now compete against Liam Broady of Great Britain.
On the other side, two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will begin his campaign tomorrow against Ryan Peniston of his own country.
Carlos Alcaraz, the top-ranked tennis player in the world, will begin his Wimbledon campaign tomorrow in London against Jeremy Chardy.
It should be recalled that Nick Kyrgios, the Wimbledon runner-up from the previous year, announced his retirement from the competition earlier today due to a wrist injury.
Iga Swiatek, the reigning women’s French Open champion, defeated Chinese opponent Zhu Lin 6-1, 6-3 to easily move to the second round of the women’s singles competition.
Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 2 player in the world in women’s tennis, will begin her season tomorrow against Panna Udvardy of Hungary. She competed in the 2023 Women’s French Open semifinals.
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Tennis News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.