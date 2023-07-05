Novak Djokovic Defeats Pedro Cachin In Rain-hit Match In Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic defeated Pedro Cachin in straight sets.

Nick Kyrgios retired from Wimbledon due to a wrist injury.

Casper Ruud easily defeated Laurent Lokoli in men’s singles.

Following a weather delay in London, Novak Djokovic defeated Argentinean Pedro Cachin in straight sets to start his Wimbledon title defense on Monday.

On Centre Court, the four-time reigning champion defeated the Argentine with scores of 6-3, 6-3, and 7-6 (7-4) despite an hour and a half of delay.

Djokovic entered the field at one point and was seen using a towel to dry the grass. The match resumed, though, and world no. 2 triumphed as predicted.

It should be mentioned that the Serbian won his record-tying 29th straight match at Wimbledon and hasn’t lost there since 2016, which is a span of 2182 days.

Casper Ruud, who finished second at Roland Garros last month, easily defeated Frenchman Laurent Lokoli in a men’s singles match by scores of 6-1, 7-5, 6-4, and 6-3. On July 5, he will now compete against Liam Broady of Great Britain.

On the other side, two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will begin his campaign tomorrow against Ryan Peniston of his own country.

Carlos Alcaraz, the top-ranked tennis player in the world, will begin his Wimbledon campaign tomorrow in London against Jeremy Chardy.

It should be recalled that Nick Kyrgios, the Wimbledon runner-up from the previous year, announced his retirement from the competition earlier today due to a wrist injury.

Iga Swiatek, the reigning women’s French Open champion, defeated Chinese opponent Zhu Lin 6-1, 6-3 to easily move to the second round of the women’s singles competition.

Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 2 player in the world in women’s tennis, will begin her season tomorrow against Panna Udvardy of Hungary. She competed in the 2023 Women’s French Open semifinals.