Suhana Khan Gets Showered With Birthday Love From Her Besties

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns 21 today, here are some cute snaps with her BFF’s Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor.

The friendship they all have is adorable as these star kids always share their pictures together

Suhana Khan is the only daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan. She was born on May 22, 2000. She has been making headlines since she was a child for being one of the most popular celebrity children. Suhana attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Throwback

Vacation Together

Sun-Kissed Picture

Charlie’s Angels

Candid Click