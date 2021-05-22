Double Click 970×250

Suhana Khan Gets Showered With Birthday Love From Her Besties

Web Desk

22nd May, 2021. 02:27 pm
Suhana Khan

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns 21 today, here are some cute snaps with her BFF’s Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor.

The friendship they all have is adorable as these star kids always share their pictures together

Suhana Khan is the only daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan. She was born on May 22, 2000. She has been making headlines since she was a child for being one of the most popular celebrity children. Suhana attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Throwback

Major throwbacks

Vacation Together

Vacationing together

Sun-Kissed Picture

Perfect sun-kissed pictures

Charlie’s Angels

“Charlie’s angels”

Candid Click

Candid clicks

