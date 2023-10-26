FIA arrest three involved in human trafficking, hundi-hawala from Swat, Abbottabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the Central Punjab Zone (CP Zone) on Thursday arrested three suspects involved in human smuggling and hundi-hawala from Swat and Abbottabad.

During an operation, the Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar, a part of FIA, arrested two individuals with links to counterfeit currency.

A significant amount of money was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The confiscated assets included 3.5 million rupees, 5000 Saudi riyals, and 1800 UAE dirhams.

Additionally, 2900 US Dollars, 10000 Japanese Yen, and 100 British Pounds were also found in the possession of the accused.

Advertisement

It was revealed that these individuals were involved in currency exchange without the necessary licensing.

Another operation conducted by the Composite Circle Abbottabad, under the jurisdiction of FIA, resulted in the arrest of an individual allegedly engaged in human trafficking.

The accused was involved in a scheme where they extorted significant amounts of money from individuals under the pretense of offering employment opportunities abroad.

It was reported that the accused had received 5.2 million rupees from several citizens in the name of foreign employment.

Furthermore, the accused was wanted in connection with two cases related to these activities, emphasizing the severity of their actions.