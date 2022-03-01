A Conspiracy By Rival Media Houses To Stop BOL

When the idea of launching Bol Network was seeded, the country’s media front was being dominated by conventional and poorly managed media houses. In 2013, plans to launch BOL NETWORK were announced. The vision was to launch BOL NETWORK as Pakistan’s biggest, technologically most-advanced and professionally-run media group with an aim to set a benchmark of excellence in this struggling industry.

BOL MEDIA GROUP Received a Record-Breaking Response Prior to Launch

The Launch Announcement of the Media Group received an unprecedented response both from the media workers and public at large and BOL became a household name across Pakistan even before the launch of its first flagship news channel.

Bol’s pre-launch marketing campaign become the biggest in Pakistan’s history and literarily took the country by storm. Bol Media Group received more than 100,000 applications in a single week following the launch of the merit-based recruitment program.

One of the biggest highlights of the marketing campaign was the introduction of the biggest fleet of high-tech DSNGs in all the major cities of the country. These purpose-built DSNGs themselves became a publicity mark for the Media Group. BOL‘s logo literally became the most recognized trademark across Pakistan. It was almost everywhere — be it a rickshaw, van, bus or a grocery shop. Everyone was discussing BOL and speculated about the launch-date of its news and entertainment channels. People actually stopped the BOL DSNGs to ask when the channel would go on air.

In just one month, BOL MEDIA GROUP received more than 2 million applications as it became the number one channel of Pakistan even before its launch because it boasted the biggest media infrastructure, most advanced technology and the largest team in the country.

Veteran Media Professionals & Aspiring Journalists Joined BOL

Almost everyone in the media industry, from the senior-most journalists and anchorpersons to aspiring young media workers, applied for a job in BOL because of the excellent work environment, pro-worker employment policies and comprehensive packages, which were all widely advertised in the nationwide marketing campaigns.

Most of the media veterans who had only seen exploitation of journalists and the support staff at various media houses welcomed the launch of BOL, declaring it a revolution for the industry.

Almost all the top anchors signed up with the BOL Media Group, along with top quality support teams in the programming department while top-notch reporters and editors joined its news gathering, processing and dissemination operations.

A Conspiracy Plan Hatched by Existing Media Houses to Halt BOL’s Launch

Overwhelming public response as well as the interest of media professionals in BOL and its ambitious plans jolted the traditional media owners, who joined hands and hatched a conspiracy against their new competitor, which by then had attracted the best minds of the industry.

This conspiracy was put into action in 2015 when bogus and mala-fide allegations were made against Pakistan’s number one IT Company, Axact, that it was involved in the business of selling fake degrees. The idea was to malice not just the IT Company, but the CEO of Bol & Axact, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh in order to stop the channel from being launched.

A disgruntled competitor masterminded this conspiracy and managed to create a front of traditional media houses against Axact to basically wreck the upcoming BOL project. In a press conference, the then interior minister of Pakistan even admitted the existence of a joint forum of the media houses to halt the launch of Bol.

An actual statement of a prosecution witness in the cross Examination says:

Yasir had met with Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman at Dubai… where after various meetings, this (The New York Times) article was fabricated and with conspiracy it was published against Axact Company.

Media & Social Media Smear Campaign

The most vicious media & social media campaign of this decade involved a notorious nexus of Pakistani Media Groups which executed a smear campaign on the media & social media against Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, Axact and BOL.

Click here to learn more about the smear campaign against Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, Axact and BOL on media & social media.

The Unheard Atrocities

In an unprecedented crackdown, the law enforcement agencies closed Axact’s Islamabad offices within 12 hours of the publication of the article, which fails to give even one credible named source or evidence. Within the next 48 hours, Axact’s head offices in Karachi were seized and occupied by the Federal Investigation Agency. A malicious, planned and baseless media blitz was launched against Axact, targeting its owners, their family members and all the employees.

Several key officials of Axact were arrested and put in jail for 18 long months in a case in which one can get bail on the guarantee of an individual. More than 15,000 employees and contract staff working for Axact were affected by the illegal closure of this IT Company on flimsy charges

Together Bolwalas & Axactians Stood Firm Against All Odds

The conspiracies of the rival media owners were rendered useless by the fighting spirit of Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, Axactians, Bolwalas and their respective families. Despite all the injustices and propaganda, they stood firm and refused to bow down despite all the cards appeared stacked against them.

While the family members prayed for justice and many top politicians, rights activists and celebrities spoke in favor of Axactians and Bolwalas, a long drawn legal battle ensued in which the prosecution failed to bring a single credible witness or provide any evidence.

A large number of people appeared in the court premises to support Mr. Shaikh. Such a gathering has not been witnessed by any Pakistani politician as of yet.

Unseen & Largest Gathering of supporters of Shoaib Shaikh in Court

Justice Was Finally Served & Bol Was Launched Even Grander than Before

Eventually, the owners came out of prison and within a short-span of few weeks managed to launch BOL News Channel in far grander style. BOL News broke all the records of popularity and became the number one channel on the very 1st day of its launch.

After this controversy, Axact moved most of its business operations abroad leaving only minimum presence in Pakistan.

Today, sadly, Axact is not the largest IT exporter of Pakistan, but it is the largest IT Exporter of other countries with global Sales of $4 billion. Now Axact is stronger than ever as a global business entity and this year it will surpass $7 billion in global sales.

Statement Of The Investigating Officer (IO)

Investigating officer in a detailed statement also admitted that no incriminating evidence was found against the accused and no foreign governments or domain registrars or students around the world were found aggrieved thus admitting

That in nutshell, all acts, business and work done by M/s AXACT Pvt Ltd is as per the law, rules, regulations and under valid licenses. IO Statement

Click here to view the complete statement.