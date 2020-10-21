Adsense 970×250
320×100

Fornite will host a virtual concert by reggae star J Balvin

Hamna Humail

21st Oct, 2020. 03:57 pm
Adsense 300×600
Halloween

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event is back with a twist this year. The current edition sounds like the most ambitious one yet. Like past events it will add some spooky elements to the battle Royale Island. It will also feature a virtual concert from reggaeton star J Balvin.

Fornitemares has had special game modes and and in-game elements in the past. This year’s version is made to be very different from the past ones and here’s how Epic describes it;

“Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself. After being eliminated in solo, duos, or squads, return to battle as a Shadow for your shot at a Shadow Royale. Join fellow Shadows to defeat survivors by using your otherworldly abilities, like possessing the body of vehicles.”

The Halloween-themed event will run until 3rd November. It will include the standard array of unlockable items along with players being able to earn themed pickaxes and weapon wraps by completing a sequence of challenges.

Epic continues its concerts on the party Royale Island with artists like Anderson .Paak and Dominic Fike performing in the past. This year’s show will take place on 31st October at 9PM ET, with J Balvin’s debut of a new song.

A new skin will be introduced by Epic, called the Party Trooper, and those attending the concert will receive a special J Balvin style option for it.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Integrity of Sindh Was Attacked In Karachi: Sindh CM
14 mins ago
Integrity of Sindh Was Attacked In Karachi: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while addressing the Sindh Assembly said...
PM's Aide On Health Expresses Fears Of Another Lockdown In Country
30 mins ago
PM’s Aide On Health Expresses Fears Of Another Lockdown In Country

Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health, hinted...
Those Who Spread Uncertainty Will Be Held Accountable: Shibli Faraz
42 mins ago
Those Who Spread Uncertainty Will Be Held Accountable: Shibli Faraz

Federal Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz has said that those who spread...
Dollar Price in Pakistan
1 hour ago
USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 21 October 2020

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices are updated...
iodine deficiency
2 hours ago
Iodine Defiency: Health complications and prevention

World Iodine Deficiency Day is marked on 21st October annually for the...
Qatar Airways intends A380 Airbus to stay grounded for years.
2 hours ago
Qatar Airways intends A380 Airbus to stay grounded for years

Qatar Airways doesn't anticipate utilizing its Airbus A380s for a minimum of...
Adsense 300×250

Recent News

Integrity of Sindh Was Attacked In Karachi: Sindh CM
14 mins ago
Integrity of Sindh Was Attacked In Karachi: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while addressing the Sindh Assembly said...
Misbah-ul-Haq
15 mins ago
Misbah-ul-haq clarifies why he picks Usman Qadir over Zahid Mahmood

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said why he chosen Usman Qadir over leg...
PM's Aide On Health Expresses Fears Of Another Lockdown In Country
30 mins ago
PM’s Aide On Health Expresses Fears Of Another Lockdown In Country

Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health, hinted...
Those Who Spread Uncertainty Will Be Held Accountable: Shibli Faraz
42 mins ago
Those Who Spread Uncertainty Will Be Held Accountable: Shibli Faraz

Federal Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz has said that those who spread...