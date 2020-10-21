Fornite will host a virtual concert by reggae star J Balvin

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event is back with a twist this year. The current edition sounds like the most ambitious one yet. Like past events it will add some spooky elements to the battle Royale Island. It will also feature a virtual concert from reggaeton star J Balvin.

Fornitemares has had special game modes and and in-game elements in the past. This year’s version is made to be very different from the past ones and here’s how Epic describes it;

“Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself. After being eliminated in solo, duos, or squads, return to battle as a Shadow for your shot at a Shadow Royale. Join fellow Shadows to defeat survivors by using your otherworldly abilities, like possessing the body of vehicles.”

The Halloween-themed event will run until 3rd November. It will include the standard array of unlockable items along with players being able to earn themed pickaxes and weapon wraps by completing a sequence of challenges.

Epic continues its concerts on the party Royale Island with artists like Anderson .Paak and Dominic Fike performing in the past. This year’s show will take place on 31st October at 9PM ET, with J Balvin’s debut of a new song.

A new skin will be introduced by Epic, called the Party Trooper, and those attending the concert will receive a special J Balvin style option for it.