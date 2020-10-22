Adsense 970×250
PUBG Season 9 out: Have a look at the new updates, features

Arhama Altaf

22nd Oct, 2020. 11:03 am
PUBG season 9 launched

The Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Season 9 is out with new interesting features including new outfits and currencies.

With the new update in PUBG, a new 3X3km ‘Paramo’ map released on the live server. Played by up to 64 players, Paramo features cloud-covered South American mountainous terrain and massive volcanoes.

PUBG Season 9: What are the new features?

PUBG Solo mode

With the 9.1 update, PUBG introduced a solo mode before competition that reflects the needs of users.

The same rules as the existing squad mode apply, and more items are spawned than in regular matches, and all users are assigned a tier rating through five plays.

In addition, from Season 9, the minimum level of Survival Mastery raised from 40 to 80, enabling more intense combat.

PUBG’s new currency

In addition, the gaming platform also introduced ‘G-Coin’, a currency dedicated to Battleground that will replace Steam Cash. In-game charging is possible, so you can easily and conveniently purchase various items.

Survivor pass highlands

In ‘Survivor Pass: Highlands’, you can receive paramo concept skin items, emotes, and G-Coins through various missions and rewards. If you progress to level 50, you can get all the rewards including 1000 G-Coin.

Paramo fashion- PUBG New Outfits

PUBG introduces new outfits in season 9. Survivor Pass: Highlands packed with reward items that are essential for any survivor’s 2020 autumn wardrobe.

The ‘Practical Tactical’ line of clothes has monochromatic earth tones or cargo pants along with sleek glasses with a timeless pith hat.

The ‘PUBG Paramo map prints’ is a line of muted tones with colorful print details that are unique to the Paramo landscape.

Moreover, a chambray shirt has been a long time staple for fall and PUBG and a deep charcoal hoodie with a warm tone print

You’ll also find vibrant prints represented in the vast array of backpacks we’re offering in Season 9.

Paramo is applied with a’dynamic world creation system’ in which a specific area and terrain of the map changes from session to session, allowing users to experience a new and strategic play every time.

