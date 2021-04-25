Asus confirms the Launch date for the new Zenfone 8 smartphone

Adsense 300×250

Asus launches the Asus Zenfone 8 series. The company has sent an invitation to Phonearena for the event that will take place on May 21 at 13:00 ET (10:30 am IST).

Asus also sent a physical invitation with clear glass with narrow side frames and a text that says “In performance and compact.” It is now clear that the company will launch a compact smartphone with powerful internal components.

Phonearena said the glass cutout is quite small and measures 148 x 69 mm, not as small as the Apple iPhone 12 Mini (131.5x64mm). But it is smaller than the Galaxy S21 (151.7 x 71.2 mm).

According to the source, it is not clear what Asus called the compact smartphone. It could be vanilla Zenfone 8 similar to Samsung Galaxy S series phones or it could be the same as Apple and Sony. Whatever it is, we’ll hear about it on May 21st.

Since we couldn’t get much out of the next Asus Zenfone 8 series, we should apologize until we have more practical information. Stay tuned.