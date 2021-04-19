Adsense 300×250

The Cyber Security Agency has warned WhatsApp users about certain weaknesses spotted in World’s largest messaging application.

Cyber experts said that users of the app should update the latest version of WhatsApp from the Android Play Store or iOS App Store to tackle the vulnerability threat.

A ‘high’ severity rating advisory issued by the CERT-In, or the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, said the vulnerability has been detected in software that has ‘WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.21.4.18 and WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to v2.21.32.’ The v2.21.4.18 and v2.21.32 denote the versions of the WhatsApp messenger that are downloaded by users for using the platform on their mobile or computer devices.

Earlier, the global messaging application WhatsApp has officially released the voice and video calling feature on the desktop versions of its app.

These features were only available for mobile devices but now users can enjoy these features on laptop and desktop computers.

If you want to make calls through WhatsApp from your laptop, you will have to download the app on your phone.

Only computers with windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer and macOS 10.13 and newer will be able to benefit from the new one-to-one feature.