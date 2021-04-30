Adsense 970×250

Govt Expected To Conduct Auction For Mobile Telecom Spectrum In June

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 05:42 pm
The auction of mobile telephone spectrum is likely to be held in June. The consultant has expressed positive views that it will be a success in Pakistan as there is immense potential here.

According to reports, a consultant gave a briefing on Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) spectrum at a meeting of the Finance Division of the Advisory Committee chaired by Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen.

During the meeting, the committee approved the sale of the spectrum. The consultants will meet the stakeholders in the next phase and brief them on the auction process.

In the next step, the consultant will then present an information memorandum based on the auction procedure.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communications Syed Aminul Haq, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Secretaries of relevant federal agencies, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication, Executive Director of Frequency Vocation Board and other officers were also present.

The Federal Minister for Information Technology informed the committee that the sale of the spectrum would play an important role in the promotion and consolidation of communication and IT services across the country.

The consultant also briefed the committee on 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands.

The committee was informed that the ‘Spectrum Auction 21-2020’ will focus on sustainability for investors and the spread of mobile broadband will have a positive impact on Pakistan’s economy.

Expressing confidence, they said that there is significant potential for broadband and telephony development across Pakistan and the existing four cellular companies are looking to acquire additional spectrum to take advantage of growth opportunities.

They expressed confidence that the auction of the spectrum would be successful which would have a significant impact on government revenue.

