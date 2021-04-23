Adsense 970×250

Inside the glass fibers connecting our wireless world

Web Desk

24th Apr, 2021. 12:10 am
Adsense 300×600
Inside the glass fibers connecting our wireless world
Adsense 300×250

Most of the time, glass is right in front of us, but when it comes to the internet, whether it’s 5G, Starlink satellites, or Wi-Fi, it’s easy to miss the 750,000 miles of fiber optic cables that currently run. under our oceans.

These little strings of glass do not carry photos, emails, and video chats from our phones to data centers for friends and family around the world. Through these thin strands of hair, they can instantly communicate with almost anyone, anywhere and everything is based on a 5,000-year-old technology: glass.

Little has changed in the way we use glass over its long history. It has always been a transparent and durable material through which light passes. And because light can travel fast and at high frequencies while carrying a lot of encrypted information, a near-perfect glass cable is a secure way to send all of our communications. When we started researching materials to shape our future, Gorilla Glass was the obvious choice.

But my path has changed rapidly in the fiber and the urgent need not only to improve data transmission speed but also to provide Internet access for all of humanity. Check out our video to learn more about how these tiny strands of glass create the backbone for the present and future of communication.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta
4 hours ago
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft launches the beta phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
4 hours ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans
4 hours ago
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans

Microsoft Edge Canary involves mechanical man users with build range v91.0.858.0 and...
Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station
4 hours ago
Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station

For more than two decades, the International Space Station (ISS) has served...
Mercedes-Benz introduces EQB, its first electric SUV for the US market
4 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz introduces EQB, its first electric SUV for the US market

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQB, a compact electric SUV that first appeared on...
Kerry star Peter Crowley is retiring from international football after 10 years in the Kingdom
4 hours ago
Kerry star Peter Crowley is retiring from international football after 10 years in the Kingdom

Peter Crowley of Kerry has retired from international football; the winner of...

Recent News

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
10 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 24 April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 24rth, April 2021 are being sold...
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta
4 hours ago
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft launches the beta phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
4 hours ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans
4 hours ago
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans

Microsoft Edge Canary involves mechanical man users with build range v91.0.858.0 and...