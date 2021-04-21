Adsense 970×250

Instagram Rolls Out New Feature To Tackle Hate Speech, Abusive Words

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 10:52 pm
Instagram to tackle hate speech and abuse
A new feature that filters out offensive words, phrases and emojis, thus preventing users from viewing possibly abusive messages is being rolled out by Instagram.

According to sources, the new filters by Instagram will help prevent offensive words and hate speech from circulating.

Earlier, Popular tech giants Facebook and Instagram have rolled out music access to their platforms in a number of countries including UAE, Kuwait, Palestine and more.

It was not available in the UAE since its launch in 2018. After switching on the music feature, the residents in the country witnessed a muted video.

However, the users can now select their music from a vast library of songs. They can also choose the length of the clip and can also pick the song which they want to highlight.

Furthermore, the new update will result in the automatic popping up of song with lyrics available.

Instagram Music – Declaration By Facebook:

“People have always come to Facebook and Instagram to express themselves and be entertained, and we’re focused on bringing music into the ways people share, connect and express themselves. For that reason, we’ve been working with creators and music partners around the world to help people connect and share how they feel through music across the Facebook family of apps. We see music as a core part of the future of entertainment on Facebook and Instagram. Now there are even more ways for people to create and discover content they’ll love.”

Also, Instagram had allowed users to restore deleted posts, which also provides certain security against hackers purging accounts.

Also, Users were allowed to use cool new special effects for Instagram direct messages (DM) through the recent software update, Facebook merged Messenger and Instagram messages, and since then the latter has gained some cool new features, such as the capability to set custom chat colours, disappear modes, custom emoji reactions, etc.

