A new feature that filters out offensive words, phrases and emojis, thus preventing users from viewing possibly abusive messages is being rolled out by Instagram.

According to sources, the new filters by Instagram will help prevent offensive words and hate speech from circulating.

Earlier, Popular tech giants Facebook and Instagram have rolled out music access to their platforms in a number of countries including UAE, Kuwait, Palestine and more.

It was not available in the UAE since its launch in 2018. After switching on the music feature, the residents in the country witnessed a muted video.

However, the users can now select their music from a vast library of songs. They can also choose the length of the clip and can also pick the song which they want to highlight.

Furthermore, the new update will result in the automatic popping up of song with lyrics available.

Instagram Music – Declaration By Facebook: