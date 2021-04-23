Adsense 970×250

iPad Pro 2021: Features and Specifications explained

Web Desk

23rd Apr, 2021. 10:48 am
The new iPad Pro 2021 could be the tablet that can replace your laptop
The new Apple iPad Pro, grabbed the massive attention during the recent Spring Loaded event, and for a good reason.

With the M1 chipset, Apple claims it has improved the performance on the new iPad Pro by up to 50 per cent than the last iPad Pro and the GPU is claimed to be 40 per cent faster.

The tablet can now also be coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB internal storage, which again is expected to be twice as fast as before.

The new iPad Pros also get 5G connectivity and includes support for mmWave 5G, which allows speeds of up to 4Gbps on the iPad Pro under ideal conditions.

