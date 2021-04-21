Adsense 970×250

Logitech announces a cheaper alternative to Magic Keyboard with iPad Pro.

Logitech announces a cheaper alternative to Magic Keyboard with iPad Pro.

Web DeskWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 01:22 pm
Adsense 300×600
Logitech announces a cheaper alternative to Magic Keyboard with iPad Pro.
Adsense 300×250

Apple has just announced an update to the iPad Pro based on the M1, and Logitech has launched a new keyboard and trackpad for each generation of 11 and 12.9-inch models. Combo Touch is a Microsoft Surface-style case with removable backing and keyboard and trackpad with backlight. Connects via the iPad Pro smart connector.

Logitech has already launched a similar Combo Touch keyboard for 10.2-inch and 10.5-inch iPads and the corresponding Folio Touch keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and 10.9-inch iPad Air.

The Folio Touch keyboard is not removable, and its trackpad is slightly smaller than the new Combo Touch, but on the other hand, it is a comparable product.

It is the first time that Logitech offers a 12.9-inch iPad Pro keyboard/trackpad option, but it is significantly cheaper than Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The 11-inch model costs $ 199.99, and the 12.9-inch model costs $ 229.99, compared to $ 299 and $ 349 that Apple charges, which means you can save about $ 100 or more on price stickers. You can also prefer the design of Logitech. It is not as elegant as the Magic keyboard, but the case will provide better protection for the iPad, the detachability and support offer an extra degree of versatility, and the keyboard has a useful functional line.

The 11-inch model is available for pre-order now, while the 12.9-inch version is listed as “coming soon”.

 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....
Aymen Saleem
2 hours ago
Do You Know Who Is Actress Aymen Saleem’s Father?

Actress Aymen Saleem, who recently made her debut in the drama industry,...
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab
2 hours ago
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has mulled to restrict the movement of...
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Asad Qaiser heated exchange
2 hours ago
Abbasi Ordered To Tender His Apology in Parliament For Disregarding Speaker

In an unfavourable turn of events during the National Assembly (NA) session...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....