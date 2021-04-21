Adsense 300×250

Apple has just announced an update to the iPad Pro based on the M1, and Logitech has launched a new keyboard and trackpad for each generation of 11 and 12.9-inch models. Combo Touch is a Microsoft Surface-style case with removable backing and keyboard and trackpad with backlight. Connects via the iPad Pro smart connector.

Logitech has already launched a similar Combo Touch keyboard for 10.2-inch and 10.5-inch iPads and the corresponding Folio Touch keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and 10.9-inch iPad Air.

The Folio Touch keyboard is not removable, and its trackpad is slightly smaller than the new Combo Touch, but on the other hand, it is a comparable product.

It is the first time that Logitech offers a 12.9-inch iPad Pro keyboard/trackpad option, but it is significantly cheaper than Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The 11-inch model costs $ 199.99, and the 12.9-inch model costs $ 229.99, compared to $ 299 and $ 349 that Apple charges, which means you can save about $ 100 or more on price stickers. You can also prefer the design of Logitech. It is not as elegant as the Magic keyboard, but the case will provide better protection for the iPad, the detachability and support offer an extra degree of versatility, and the keyboard has a useful functional line.

The 11-inch model is available for pre-order now, while the 12.9-inch version is listed as “coming soon”.