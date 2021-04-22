Tech-giant Apple Updates AppleTV with New Usable Remote Control

Adsense 300×250

The tech giant Apple has unveiled its new Apple TV 4K, the next-generation set-top box that will be compatible with the new Apple TV 4K.

As per the reports, this new box has some interesting updates over its predecessor – more power with the A12 Bionic chip, as well as interesting calibration functions to adjust the image on the TV using an iPhone.

It has a larger shape and a thicker aluminum body, and the company has added a series of buttons and moved the Siri button request to the right side of the remote.

The new remote will be featured with a clickpad that supports a circular gesture to scroll through the content.