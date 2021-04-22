Adsense 970×250

Tech-giant Apple Updates AppleTV with New Usable Remote Control

Dear lovers, we are gathered here to say goodbye to the best Apple TV remote control

Web Desk

22nd Apr, 2021. 01:06 pm
Adsense 300×600
Dear lovers, we are gathered here to say goodbye to the best Apple TV remote control
Adsense 300×250

The tech giant Apple has unveiled its new Apple TV 4K, the next-generation set-top box that will be compatible with the new Apple TV 4K.

As per the reports, this new box has some interesting updates over its predecessor – more power with the A12 Bionic chip, as well as interesting calibration functions to adjust the image on the TV using an iPhone.

It has a larger shape and a thicker aluminum body, and the company has added a series of buttons and moved the Siri button request to the right side of the remote.

The new remote will be featured with a clickpad that supports a circular gesture to scroll through the content.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
6 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
44 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
48 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
1 hour ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...
Jannat Mirza Instagram
1 hour ago
Jannat Mirza Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Mental Health

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who has gained quite a prompt popularity...
Sana Fakhar transformation
1 hour ago
Sana Fakhar’s transformation is truly an impressive & inspirational feat

Actress Sana Fakhar, who used to play roles in old Pakistani films...

Recent News

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
6 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
44 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
48 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
1 hour ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...