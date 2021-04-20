Adsense 970×250

Tech giant Samsung reclaims the top position in first quarter of 2021

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 02:45 pm
Korean tech giant Samsung has reclaimed the top position in the smartphone market in the first quarter of 2021.

As per reports, smartphone shipments have seen an important rise in the first quarter of 2021. Shipments have reached about 340 million units in total, marking the progress of 24 percent year on year.

The tech giant has seen a huge rise in shipments in Q1 2021, which is the highest growth since 2015.

Samsung

Linda Sui, Senior Director, at Strategy Analytics stated that,

“China smartphone shipments were up +35% YoY reaching 94 million units in Q1 2021. Globally, the top five vendors combined took a 76% market share in Q1 2021, up from 71% one year ago.”

Earlier, Samsung has launched its flagship series of smartphones previously this year. The launch of Galaxy S21 looks to have helped the firm to attain its goal.

According to the reports, the Korean giant saw a jump of 45 percent during the months of January to March, i.e. Q1 2021, thanks to the healthy sales of the company’s smartphones and home appliances.

Due to the coronavirus, people spent much of their time in homes using electronic devices as much as they can, which has resulted in the demand surge for a wide range of high-margin consumer electronics products, helping the company increase revenue.

