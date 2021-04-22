Adsense 970×250

Twitter adds support for 4K images on Android, IOS platforms

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 02:35 pm
The world’s largest social networking website Twitter has rolled out the 4K resolution images support for Android and IOS platforms.

The firm wrote on its Twitter Support handle that,

“Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone,”

“To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings,” it added.

Also, Twitter going to be introduced a new feature named “Twitter Spaces”.

According to the reports, this is an audio chat room, this feature will be available from April 2021 said to Twitter officials.

However, this feature will be available in limited countries, but now Twitter has confirmed that it is aiming to make the Spaces live audio feature available to all of its users by April.

Earlier, Twitter has started testing this on the Android Platform with around 1,000 users and slowly rolling out this feature for more users, this feature previously announced for only IOS users in December last year.

