US Republicans want to expand restrictions on china

The Republican lawmakers in the United States wanted to expand the limitations against the export of chip-making tools to China.

As per reports, this action arrives after the US government recently added seven new Chinese supercomputing-based entities to its trade blacklist.

Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton have asked the US Department of Commerce to make it obligatory for American based tech companies that make electronic design automation tools, which are used to help design computer chips, to obtain a license from the government before allowing the export of any products to China.

On the other hand, the global chip shortage finally hits China’s home appliance industry. Chinese company “Midea Group” stated that the Chinese home appliance sector is now also suffering from a global shortage.

The firm added that the supply of chips is “under pressure in the home appliances industry.”

The firm further said that,

“The prices of chips used in these home appliances are usually less sophisticated and advanced in comparison to the ones used in PCs and smartphones, but the prices of these chips may rise due to worldwide shortage.”

Also, the American tech giant Apple’s iPad and MacBook production delayed due to the global components shortage.

As per reports, there were many key components which is required by Apple this chip shortage has now been affecting an important part of the MacBook production process. As per source concerns to this matter, the production of iPads has also been postponed due to the shortage of displays and display components.

Experts also believe that these postponements are a sign that the chip shortage issue is mounting more dangerously and could impact smaller tech firms as well. Apple is one of the major tech giants in the world and boasts a vast and complex supply chain.