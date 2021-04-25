Warning about the big deception of “parcel delivery” from Android

Adsense 300×250

The message – which claims to be from a package delivery company, asks users to install a tracking application – but is actually spyware.

Called a Flubot, he can pick up devices and spy on phones to collect sensitive data, including online banking details.

The operator of the Vodafone network said that millions of text messages have already been sent across all networks. “We believe that this current wave of SMS Flubot malware attacks will gain momentum very quickly and is something that needs to be alerted to stop it from spreading,” said a spokesman.

Customers should “be especially vigilant about this malware,” he said, and be very careful when clicking on links in a text message.