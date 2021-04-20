Adsense 970×250

WhatsApp introduces new sticker pack to observe earth day

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 12:23 pm
Adsense 300×600
whats
Adsense 300×250

The world’s largest messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack to observe ‘Earth Day.’

 WhatsApp in a statement said that,

“To celebrate Earth Day, we created a sticker pack that highlights steps you can take to protect our planet and drive progress,” tweeted WhatsApp with a brief video of the stickers that will be available in the pack.

This new sticker pack is now available on both android and IOS platforms.

Earth Day is celebrated every year on 22nd April many events are held globally to emphasize the state of the planet that we live in.

Earlier, the online messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack for the month of Ramadan.

According to WABetainfo, “A new Sticker Pack is available now for iOS and Android: Ramadan Together,” said in a tweet.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Hiba Bukhari
30 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
2 hours ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...
Maya Ali Instagram
2 hours ago
Maya Ali Looks Dreamy In This Beautiful Pink Attire

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion...
Kishore Nandlaskar
2 hours ago
Legendary Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

Bollywood actor Kishore Nandlaskar, known for his role in Singham in 2010,...

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari
30 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
2 hours ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...