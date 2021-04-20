WhatsApp introduces new sticker pack to observe earth day

Adsense 300×250

The world’s largest messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack to observe ‘Earth Day.’

WhatsApp in a statement said that,

“To celebrate Earth Day, we created a sticker pack that highlights steps you can take to protect our planet and drive progress,” tweeted WhatsApp with a brief video of the stickers that will be available in the pack.

To celebrate #EarthDay , we created a sticker pack that highlights steps you can take to protect our planet and drive progress. Let’s reflect on how our words and conversations can create a sustainable future for us, our neighbors and for all.https://t.co/YBGjeD1OHg pic.twitter.com/e0P31dcKHs — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 20, 2021

This new sticker pack is now available on both android and IOS platforms.

Earth Day is celebrated every year on 22nd April many events are held globally to emphasize the state of the planet that we live in.

Earlier, the online messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack for the month of Ramadan.

According to WABetainfo, “A new Sticker Pack is available now for iOS and Android: Ramadan Together,” said in a tweet.