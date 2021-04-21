Adsense 300×250

The globally popular messaging application WhatsApp often treats its users with a number of useful and amazing features.

This time, the latest update by WhatsApp will allow its users to send photos and videos more privately.

WABetaInfo said, “The feature was still under development, but there were some new details that came to light. “WhatsApp is working on an alert to introduce the feature when it will be enabled.”

“WhatsApp explains that this feature will help sending photos and videos more privately, because recipients can only open your photo or video once, before it disappears,” it said.

“WhatsApp intends to specify that recipients can still take screenshots to save the self-destructing media: so we can understand that they do not want to implement a screenshot/video capture detection feature in WhatsApp for this type of media,” WABetaInfo added.

The new feature is under development for iOS and Android and it will be available in a future update.

Earlier, a new feature introduced by WhatsApp let Android users mute the audio on video files before they share it on their status as well. The feature is available only for Android devices for now, and availability on iOS is not yet confirmed.

Here’s how you can use the feature in a few easy steps.

How To Mute Videos On WhatsApp Before Sharing

Step 1: To send someone a muted video, first make sure you have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp. Proceed by opening a contact’s chat window.

Step 2: Once you’re in the chat window, click on the paperclip icon and choose Gallery to attach a video file.

Step 3: Click on a video file from the previews to choose the video file that you want to send. In the subsequent screen look for a new speaker icon on the top left, just below the frames of the video.

Step 4: Click on this speaker icon to mute the audio of that video file, before you tap the send button. This will send your contact a video-only version of the file. You can also click on the button again to unmute the same video.