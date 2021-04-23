Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta

Adsense 300×250

Microsoft launches the beta phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10 PC and iOS devices on April 20. Microsoft is now sending out invitations to members of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – so the beta entry is exclusive.

As announced last year, Microsoft will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more devices. Now that Android users can take advantage of it, the beta is extending to iOS devices. However, due to Apple restrictions, no apps are offered there, only internet-based games are possible. Furthermore, the beta version for Windows 10 PC is starting.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available as an invite-only program for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in supported regions. These European regions include Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden.

A total of 22 sites were included in the beta test. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription doesn’t just guarantee access to the invitation beta.

Currently, Microsoft only sends a limited number of invitations. Invitations are linked to an Xbox profile and cannot be passed or exchanged. The team promises to gradually invite more users and expand the test. The first invitations must be sent by the 20th of April. Then, the Xbox Cloud Gaming Limited Beta for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets is launched via the web browser. Guests can play more than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles via Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari.

Those who receive an invitation-only need a compatible Bluetooth or USB controller or can use custom touch controls for more than 50 games. “In the early stages of the beta, our focus is on fine-tuning resources and creating a consistent experience across all platforms, ensuring that games work optimally,” said Microsoft. So you may be curious.