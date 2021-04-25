Adsense 970×250

Xiaomi Introduces New 75-inch QLED smart TV for just $1,600

Web DeskSenior Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 03:47 pm
Xiaomi, Chinese multinational electronics company has introduced new 75-inch QLED smart TV just for $1600, and is the company’s most expensive TV.

Looking over its features, it has thin bezels, for which the company calls it an ‘edge-to-edge horizon display.’

The display panel features a refresh rate of 120Hz, 100% NTSC, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, and full-array local dimming.

The panel also features Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG support.

This smart TV is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT9611 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage.

This chipset is clocked at 1.1GHz. Then we have a 30W Dolby Audio with six-speaker drivers, three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a single LAN slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

