Xiaomi Mi 11 has complaints about overheating the motherboard

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently received complaints that the Wi-Fi module was burned out. In some comments from Weibo to the CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun was informed about the quality problems of the Mi 11 and about the burning of the motherboard and the damage of the WiFi module due to excessive heat.

In addition, Lei Jun posted a photo of Goubuli on Weibo yesterday: saying he had a good meal today. However, most of Weibo’s followers didn’t care about the blog post, but he called on Lei Jun to pay attention to the Xiaomi Mi 11 burning the motherboard issue: Some users said to stop eating when it will be the problem? Xiaomi Mi 11 motherboard burning to be solved?

This was a difficult question for some users, however, Lei Jun has not yet answered the questions asked by users.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched on January 1 this year and the sales volume has exceeded one million in the 21 days since its launch. Negative feedback from Xiaomi Mi 11 users focused on low battery life, high power consumption, and high heat. Some users even complained that “playing for more than ten minutes makes the phone really hot.”